New Mattel Doll highlights life with type 1diabetes

10 July 2025 22:50 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

Mattel has unveiled a new Barbie doll created in collaboration with model and influencer Lila Moss, the daughter of iconic supermodel Kate Moss. This innovative doll is designed to raise awareness about type 1 diabetes, symbolizing the daily life of someone living with the condition, Azernews reports.

The doll comes equipped with a glucose meter, an insulin pump, and even a handbag filled with healthy snacks that help manage blood sugar levels. The aim is to provide children with a relatable, empowering figure who can foster understanding about the challenges of living with a chronic illness.

Lila Moss, who has been involved in the project, emphasized the importance of major brands representing people from diverse backgrounds and with different physical conditions. She explained that such initiatives help society develop a better understanding of chronic diseases like diabetes, and promote acceptance of individuals' differences. Moss highlighted how these kinds of projects not only raise awareness but also play a key role in reducing stigma around health conditions.

In recent years, Mattel has made a concerted effort to redefine Barbie’s image, which was once criticized for promoting unrealistic beauty standards. Today, Barbie dolls come in a variety of body types, skin tones, and physical features, reflecting the diversity of the real world. This shift has been part of Mattel's broader strategy to make their products more inclusive and representative of all children.

Though the company has softened some of the language related to DEI (Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion) in recent communications, Mattel remains at the forefront of promoting inclusivity in the toy industry. The company’s efforts continue to reshape how children view beauty, identity, and the importance of accepting differences from a young age.

This new Barbie doll serves as another example of how toys can be used as powerful tools for education, fostering both empathy and awareness among younger generations. It’s a step toward normalizing diversity in the toy industry, something that is becoming increasingly vital in today’s globalized world.