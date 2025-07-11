MEDIA and Azerconnect Group hold forum celebrating 150 years of Azerbaijani National Press

11 July 2025 18:09 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul Read more

In honor of the 150th anniversary of Azerbaijan’s national press, the Media Development Agency (MEDIA) and Azerconnect Group jointly organised a forum titled “The Media of the Future: Following the Footsteps of ‘Əkinçi’”.

Azernews reports that the opening ceremony featured speeches by Emil Məsimov, CEO of Azerconnect Group; Əhməd İsmayılov, Executive Director of MEDIA; and Rəşad Məcid, Chairman of the Press Council.

The forum commemorates the founding principles set by the pioneering newspaper “Əkinçi” and aims to foster professional skills in digital media, discuss the future of the media industry, and emphasise the role of youth in this evolving landscape. It provides a platform for young people to actively engage in content creation, deepen their understanding of changing media realities, and network with experienced media professionals. Additionally, the event seeks to enhance human resource potential and employment opportunities within the media sector.

Approximately 100 students studying journalism and communications, as well as young media enthusiasts, are participating. The program includes panel sessions, training workshops, and face-to-face meetings addressing topics such as media history, education, employment prospects, and the integration of innovations and technology in journalism.

Key sessions include the panel “Perspectives on the Media of the Future: Journalism as the Profession of Tomorrow” and one-on-one meetings under the theme “Media Professionalism and Next-Generation Journalism.” The forum also features workshops on “Employment Opportunities for Youth in Contemporary Media” and “The Role of Artificial Intelligence in Journalism.”

At the conclusion of the forum, 40 young participants who actively engage in training, networking, and achieve the highest scores in the quiz will be awarded special prizes.

Speaking at the event, MEDİA Executive Director Əhməd İsmayılov highlighted the significance of focusing on youth in commemorating the 150th anniversary of Azerbaijan’s national press. He noted that the idea to establish the first Azerbaijani newspaper was born in the youthful mind of Hasan Bey Zardabi, who succeeded in realising it only in 1875 after numerous attempts.

“Every founder of Azerbaijan’s national press — including Jalil Mammadguluzadeh, Ahmad bey Agaoglu, Ali bey Huseynzadeh, Uzeyir and Jeyhun Hajibeyli brothers, and many other enlighteners — began their initiatives as young people. Despite numerous challenges of their time, they persevered to achieve their goals. The creators of our 150-year-old press were Azerbaijan’s first enlightened youth. While we celebrate this rich history, we must remember that it is a history created by young people. As a natural continuation, today’s responsibility to carry forward the legacy of our national press falls upon the new generation — that is, you,” İsmayılov said.

Emil Məsimov, CEO of Azerconnect Group, emphasised the company’s commitment to corporate social responsibility initiatives and expressed pride in collaborating with a reputable institution to host a more impactful and meaningful event for media professionals.

He recalled the historic foundation of Azerbaijan’s national press with the newspaper “Əkinçi,” established on the initiative of Hasan bey Zardabi. Məsimov noted that the newspaper served vital purposes in protecting and promoting national cultural values — a mission that continues today through the efforts of various organisations and media experts.