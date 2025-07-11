Azerbaijan pays tribute to one of country's most influential film directors [PHOTOS]

11 July 2025 17:15 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan honours the memory of one of the country's most influential film directors and cinematographers, People's Artist, State Prize laureate Rasim Ojagov, who passed away 19 years ago, Azernews reports.

His contributions to national cinema continue to inspire generations, shaping the artistic vision of the Azerbaijani screen with his unique creative voice and deep humanism.

Born on November 22, 1933, in the scenic city of Sheki, Rasim Ojagov's early passion was photography. Initially aspiring to become a geologist, his destiny took a different turn when a film crew visited Shaki to shoot a documentary. Fascinated by the filmmaking process, young Ojagov found himself drawn into the enchanting world of cinema. That moment ignited a passion that would define his life.

He went on to study cinematography at the prestigious All-Union State Institute of Cinematography (VGIK) in Moscow, graduating in 1956. Later, seeking a deeper artistic understanding, he studied directing at the Azerbaijan State Institute of Theatre between 1961 and 1967.

Ojagov began his professional career as a cinematographer at Azerbaijanfilm studio, where he worked on numerous productions. His early work behind the camera, such as Bir məhəlləli iki oğlan (Two Boys from the Same Neighborhood) and Onun böyük ürəyi (His Great Heart), revealed a visual storytelling style that was both emotionally resonant and artistically refined. His cinematographic contributions to films like Əsl dost (True Friend) and Skripkanın sərgüzəşti (The Adventure of the Violin) earned him acclaim as one of the finest cinematographers of his time.

In the 1970s, Rasim Ojagov transitioned into directing – a move that would redefine Azerbaijani cinema. His directorial debut came with the completion of Gəncəbasarlı qisasçı (The Avenger from Ganja), a film that he reimagined both in script and vision. From there, he directed a series of groundbreaking films including Tütək səsi (The Sound of the Flute), Ad günü (Birthday), and İstintaq (The Investigation). These works showcased his ability to combine social critique with poetic visuals, capturing the psychological depth of characters while reflecting the moral dilemmas of society.

Throughout his career, Rasim Ojagov's films stood out not only for their artistic quality but also for their ethical weight. In works like Ölsəm, bağışla (Forgive Me If I Die) and *Həm ziyarət, həm ticarət (Both Pilgrimage and Trade), he explored themes of identity, conscience, and the complexities of human relationships. He was unafraid to question social injustice or highlight the spiritual void left by modernity, often weaving national values and cultural identity into the fabric of his narratives.

In the post-independence era, Rasim Ojagov continued to leave his mark with films like Təhminə, Qətldən 7 gün sonra (Seven Days After the Murder), and Otel otağı (Hotel Room). These productions reflected a maturing perspective – a director in tune with the anxieties and hopes of a nation in transition. His storytelling remained as poignant as ever, built on a foundation of authenticity, emotion, and national consciousness.

Rasim Ojagov's cinematic legacy is embedded in the golden history of Azerbaijani film. Recognized with numerous honors, including the Shohrat Order, his contributions were celebrated during his lifetime and continue to be studied and revered. His works remain relevant not only as art but as windows into the soul of a people navigating through dramatic cultural and historical transformations.

Ojagov passed away on July 11, 2006, in Baku, but his voice lives on through his films, each one a reflection of a director who believed in the power of cinema to elevate, educate, and transform.

As time moves forward and new generations of filmmakers emerge, Rasim Ojagov's films serve as both an artistic benchmark and a moral compass.

His vision, marked by integrity, aesthetic sensitivity, and deep empathy, ensures that his contributions will never fade.