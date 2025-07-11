ANAMA announces recruitment for various positions in liberated territories

11 July 2025 12:07 (UTC+04:00)

Azernews reports that the Azerbaijan Mine Clearance Agency (ANAMA) is now accepting applications for the following positions at its mobile bases located in the recently liberated territories of Fuzuli, Gubadli, Jabrayil, Zangilan, Lachin districts, and the city of Khankendi, as well as at the Horadiz Regional Operations Center:

- Dishwasher

- Gardener

- Electrical technician (Repair specialist)

- Bus driver

- Tire repair specialist (Vulcaniser) – specifically at the Horadiz Regional Operations Center

Successful candidates will be eligible for quarterly performance-based bonuses.

Interested applicants are invited to submit the following documents via email to [[email protected]], along with a contact phone number:

- Application letter for the desired position

- Copy of national ID card

- Copies of educational certificates (diplomas, certificates, transcripts, etc.)

- Copy of employment record book (if available)

The deadline for submitting applications is August 31 of the current year.

Priority will be given to candidates who are internally displaced persons from the liberated territories and those willing to reside at the base locations.

For further information, please contact the hotline at 805.