Opera Days project wraps up with magnificent gala concert [PHOTOS]

11 July 2025 13:24 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

Under the evening sky over the Caspian Sea, in the heart of Baku's Seaside Boulevard, true opera enchantment took place-the grand finale of the Opera Days project, organised for the first time in Azerbaijan's history by the Azerbaijan State Academic Opera and Ballet Theater, Azernews reports.

The evening evolved into a vibrant musical celebration, attracting not only classical music lovers but also everyone who values beauty, talent, and inspiration.

On stage, renowned opera stars shone brilliantly alongside emerging young talents. The program showcased both masterpieces of world classical music and timeless works by Azerbaijani composers, enhanced by exquisite choreographic performances.

"The main objective of this project is to introduce the art of classical music to a wider audience and to revitalise Azerbaijan’s cultural landscape. It holds particular importance in both promoting classical music and preserving and advancing our national opera heritage," said the project's creator, Honoured Artist Ramil Gasimov.

Accompanied by a Symphony Orchestra conducted by Honored Artist Ayyub Guliyev, the performances featured artistic director of Opera Days, theater director, internationally acclaimed performer, People's Artist Yusif Eyyazov, People's Artists Fidan Hajiyeva, Azer Zeynalov, Samir Jafarov, Elchin Gashimov, Honored Artists Ramil Gasimov, Farid Aliyev, Inara Babayeva, Ilham Nazarov, Anton Fershtandt, Arzu Aliyeva, Tayyar Bayramov, Ilaha Afandiyeva, Jahangir Gurbanov, Elnur Ahmadov, vocalists Atash Garayev, Mahir Taghizade, Fatima Jafarzade, Orkhan Jalilov, Aytaj Shikhalizade, Rza Khosrovzade, Nigar Jafarova, Aytan Maharramova.

A particularly memorable and surprising highlight was the participation of pop stars People's Artist Tunzala Aghayeva, Honoured Artist Abbas Bagirov, singer Ilkin Dovlatov, and rapper Orkhan Zeynalov.

Together with opera singers, they performed heartfelt duets, blurring genre boundaries and introducing classical music to new generations.

The audience responded with enthusiastic applause, culminating in a standing ovation and a collective singing of Polad Bulbuloglu's composition "Azerbaijan."

Yusif Eyyazov expressed his gratitude to all the participants and supporters of Opera Days, announcing the upcoming inaugural "Days of Ballet," which will further promote and develop Azerbaijan’s cultural legacy.

This project was more than an artistic celebration, it became a genuine cultural bridge, uniting youth with seasoned masters, modernity with tradition, and experimentation with heritage. Opera Days is a fresh breath of culture for Azerbaijan!

Since its launch on June 6, the "Days of Opera" series included numerous significant events. Among them: the staging of Uzeyir Hajibayli's "Layla and Majnun" at the Heydar Aliyev Palace; fragments from Muslim Magomayev's opera "Shah Ismail" and the "Opera Forum" at the Azerbaijan Carpet Museum; the premiere of Christoph Gluck's "Orpheus and Eurydice" at the Azerbaijan National Art Museum; Verdi's "La Traviata" at the Baku Music Academy's Opera Studio; a concert dedicated to the 128th anniversary of Azerbaijani vocal pioneer Bulbul at the International Mugham Center, along with master classes by Yusif Eyyazov; the Choral Symphony Night concert at the Azerbaijani State Philharmonic Hall; excerpts from Uzeyir Hajibayli's "Asli and Karam" at the Shirvanshahs Palace; evenings honoring great opera performers Lutfi Imanov, Firangiz Ahmadova, Aghababa Bunyatzade, and Fatma Mukhtarova at the Culture Center of Azerbaijan State Security Service; and master classes by People's Artists Samir Jafarov, Gulnaz Ismayilova, and international competition laureate Aytaj Shikhaliyeva at the Heydar Aliyev Palace in Nakhchivan.

Media partners of the event are Azernews.Az, Trend.Az, Day.Az, and Milli.Az.