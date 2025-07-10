Squid Game' takes over Netflix's global top 3 with all three seasons

10 July 2025 19:00 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

The entire Squid Game series has once again dominated Netflix’s global charts, with all three seasons sweeping the top positions on the weekly non-English series ranking, the streaming platform revealed on Wednesday, Azernews reports, citing Yonhap agency.

The third and final season of the hugely popular Korean series remained at No. 1 for the second consecutive week, racking up an impressive 46.3 million views during the period from June 30 to July 6.

As a result of the show’s massive global success, the first season climbed to No. 2, amassing 4.9 million views, up from No. 3 the previous week. The second season followed closely behind at No. 3 with 3.8 million views, an increase from its No. 6 spot the week before.

Remarkably, for the second week running, the viewership for Squid Game Season 3 alone surpassed the combined total of all top 10 English-language series, which accumulated 30.2 million views.

In comparison, the top English-language series of the week, The Waterfront Season 1, garnered 5.6 million views.

What makes this surge in Squid Game viewership even more extraordinary is the way it continues to captivate global audiences, months after its initial release. The show's unique blend of suspense, social commentary, and intense drama has made it a cultural phenomenon, and its impact is still being felt around the world.

Not only has Squid Game maintained its grip on viewers, but it has also fueled Netflix’s broader strategy to invest in international content, particularly non-English series, which have gained increasing prominence in recent years. The show's continued success is a testament to the growing appetite for diverse storytelling on streaming platforms.

With no end in sight to its reign, Squid Game continues to set a high bar for both global and local content, proving that a well-executed, high-concept series can transcend borders and language barriers. As Netflix focuses on expanding its global portfolio, Squid Game will likely remain one of its most iconic and influential offerings.