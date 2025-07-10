Russia welcomes Baku-Yerevan dialogue, supports early peace agreement

10 July 2025 17:00 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz

Russia welcomes direct contacts between Azerbaijan and Armenia in pursuit of a peace agreement, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said in response to a question about the meeting between Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan in Abu Dhabi, Azernews reports.

Speaking to the press, Peskov emphasized Moscow’s consistent position in favor of dialogue and regional stability:

"We, of course, welcome the fact of such a direct dialogue and have repeatedly said at various levels that we would welcome the signing of a peace agreement as soon as possible," he stated.

Highlighting the significance of a formal agreement, Peskov added: "It is the signing of such an agreement that will become a very important factor that will add predictable stability and peace to the region. We fully support this process."

It is worth noting that Moscow has served as a mediator in past negotiations between the two countries.