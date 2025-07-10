TRNC president expresses strong will to expand ties with Azerbaijan

10 July 2025 14:35 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz

The Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) is committed to deepening its relationship with Azerbaijan in all areas of mutual interest, Azernews reports.

TRNC President Ersin Tatar voiced this position during a meeting in Nicosia with Azerbaijani Member of Parliament Vugar Isgandarov.

The meeting was also attended by Orkhan Hasanoglu, head of the Azerbaijan–Cyprus Friendship Society, and Nadir Ismayilov, a representative of the Azerbaijani Press Council.

During the talks, both sides discussed prospects for enhancing bilateral cooperation, particularly in tourism and education.

Highlighting the shared cultural and political ties among the countries, President Tatar stated: “I am sincerely grateful to President Ilham Aliyev for the attention and support he has shown to Northern Cyprus.”

He emphasised that Nicosia is developing its ties with both Baku and Ankara in line with the principle of "One nation, three states."

“The Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus is ready to comprehensively expand cooperation with friendly and brotherly Azerbaijan,” Tatar added, underscoring his administration's interest in stronger engagement.