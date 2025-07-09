Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan launch joint UAV exercise "Tarlan-2025" [PHOTOS/VIDEO]

9 July 2025 13:18 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

The joint tactical-flight exercise "Tarlan-2025", focused on unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), has officially begun with the participation of Azerbaijani and Kazakh military personnel, Azernews reports, citing the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan.

The large-scale exercise is being held on Azerbaijani territory and aims to enhance coordination and operational readiness between the two countries' armed forces in the field of drone warfare.

At the opening ceremony, military leaders emphasized the significance of such joint exercises in deepening Azerbaijan-Kazakhstan military cooperation. They underscored the strategic importance of "Tarlan-2025" in boosting interoperability and strengthening bilateral defense ties.

Following the ceremony, troops began executing operational tasks in stages as outlined in the exercise scenario.

The exercise will continue until July 10, with a series of tactical missions planned using UAV systems.