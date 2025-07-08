Russia's ex-minister Roman Starovoyt discovered dead; suicide suspected
Former Russian Transport Minister Roman Starovoyt has been found dead in the city of Odintsovo, Moscow Region.
Svetlana Petrenko, a representative of the Russian Investigative Committee, stated that Starovoyt’s body was discovered in his private vehicle on the territory of the Odintsovo municipal district. Investigators from the Main Investigative Department of the Moscow Region are conducting necessary procedures, and all circumstances of the incident are being investigated. Suicide is currently being considered as the primary theory.
Roman Starovoyt had been dismissed from his position by a decree of the President of Russia on July 7. He had served as Minister of Transport since May 2024.
