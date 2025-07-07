Moscow calls for constructive dialogue with Baku amid diplomatic tensions

7 July 2025 14:54 (UTC+04:00)

Russia remains committed to allied relations with Azerbaijan and believes that any disagreements should be resolved through constructive dialogue, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov stated during a press briefing, Azernews reports via TASS.

“We still believe that logic speaks of only one thing: Russia and Azerbaijan are and should remain the closest partners, allies and countries united by a common history, a common present, a common future,” Peskov said. “The problems that arise should certainly be resolved constructively, in a way that corresponds to the general spirit of our bilateral relations.”

Peskov’s remarks come amid heightened tensions between the two countries following a deadly incident involving Russian law enforcement. On June 27, Russian FSB officers raided the homes of the Safarov family—Russian citizens of Azerbaijani origin—in Yekaterinburg. The operation resulted in the deaths of two brothers, Ziyeddin and Huseyn Safarov, and left eight others, including another brother, Bakir Safarov, with various injuries from physical assault.

In response, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned Russian Ambassador Mikhail Yevdokimov on July 2. During the meeting, Deputy Foreign Minister Araz Azimov conveyed Baku’s official protest over the incident, labeling Russia’s actions as unfriendly and detrimental to the spirit of bilateral relations.

Azerbaijan also expressed dissatisfaction with Moscow’s explanation of the events, citing contradictions between official statements and forensic evidence, as well as the use of discriminatory rhetoric in Russian media referring to Azerbaijanis as an “ethnic criminal group.”

The Azerbaijani side reiterated its demand for a thorough and impartial investigation into the incident, insisting that those responsible be held accountable.