Zangezur & Middle Corridors' strategic significance unlocks news potential

5 July 2025 20:20 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul

The imminent implementation of the Zangazur corridor promises to elevate the economic and social mobility of the South Caucasus to unprecedented levels. Emerging from the new geopolitical realities shaped by the 44-day Patriotic War, the Zangazur corridor is more than just a transit route - it demonstrates a transformative artery linking Europe and Asia, with far-reaching geopolitical and economic consequences.

At its core, the Zangazur corridor will geographically unite the Turkic states, fostering not only enhanced trade but also reinforcing political solidarity among these nations. This corridor’s strategic importance resonates strongly within the broader vision of regional integration, with Azerbaijan and its close ally Turkiye vocalizing the corridor’s vital role on international platforms.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan underscored the corridor’s multifaceted significance during his return from the 17th Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) Summit in Azerbaijan. He highlighted the corridor’s potential to synergize with the Middle Corridor - the crucial transit route linking Turkiye, Azerbaijan, the Caspian Sea, Central Asia, and China - thereby accelerating trade flows across continents.

"Once the corridor opens, Turkish products will cross the Caspian Sea en route to Central Asia and China more efficiently, while cargo moving from Europe to China will increasingly transit through Turkiye," Erdogan noted. This integration will enhance the Middle Corridor’s function as a central Eurasian logistics spine, amplifying the trade volumes and transit capacity of the entire region.

Moreover, the Zangazur corridor's railway infrastructure is a game-changer in freight and passenger transport. President Erdogan pointed out that the line’s expansion, including the connection from Iğdır to Nakhchivan, marks a critical step towards seamless multimodal transport in the South Caucasus. Such connectivity is expected to stimulate not only economic activity but also political cooperation, as it integrates diverse national economies into a cohesive transit framework.

From Azerbaijan’s perspective, the corridor is equally pivotal. President Ilham Aliyev has repeatedly emphasized its role in ending the decades-long blockade of Nakhchivan, Azerbaijan’s exclave, thereby restoring territorial integrity and enabling direct access to vital transport routes. The corridor will seamlessly integrate with Azerbaijan’s ambitious transport network, which already positions the country as a central Eurasian transit hub intersecting key East-West and North-South corridors.

Strategically, the corridor signals Azerbaijan’s growing leverage in regional logistics and energy security, offering alternative routes that circumvent traditional chokepoints. This diversification is crucial in an increasingly volatile geopolitical landscape, enhancing not only Azerbaijan’s economic resilience but also that of its partners.

Economically, the corridor stands to catalyze regional development by facilitating trade, investment, and infrastructure projects across Armenia, Azerbaijan, Turkiye, Iran, and beyond. Its operation will likely generate a multiplier effect — boosting employment, attracting foreign direct investment, and fostering cross-border industrial cooperation.

In conclusion, the Zangazur corridor, intertwined with the Middle Corridor, is poised to redefine Eurasian transit geography. It embodies a strategic vision that transcends mere transportation logistics, serving as a catalyst for regional integration, economic growth, and political cohesion. For Azerbaijan and its partners, this corridor opens a historic window of opportunity to harness their geographic advantage, create new markets, and solidify their position on the global trade map.