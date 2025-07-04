Azerbaijan and UAE officials discuss strategic parternship in Khankendi

4 July 2025 11:02 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul

On July 3, 2025, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with Lana Nusseibeh, Assistant Minister for Political Affairs of the United Arab Emirates, on the sidelines of the 17th Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) Summit held in the city of Khankendi, Azernews reports, citing the Ministry.

According to the information, the meeting highlighted the strong friendship and brotherhood between the two countries' leaders as a solid foundation for advancing bilateral relations. The role of the political consultations mechanism between the two Foreign Ministries in deepening the strategic partnership was also emphasized.

Both sides expressed satisfaction with ongoing cooperation in areas such as economy, trade, investment, energy, and humanitarian affairs. They also praised productive collaboration within international platforms including the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, the Non-Aligned Movement, and the UN Climate Change Conference.

The meeting underscored the success of joint projects in the field of renewable energy, with achievements in this area receiving high praise.

Minister Bayramov briefed the UAE delegation on the reconstruction efforts in Azerbaijan’s liberated territories, the return of former internally displaced persons, and the ongoing threat posed by landmines.

He also expressed appreciation for the UAE’s support in humanitarian demining and reconstruction activities in these regions.

The two sides exchanged views on other bilateral and regional issues of mutual interest.