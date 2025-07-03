East meets West in musical evening at Philharmonic Hall [PHOTOS]

3 July 2025 16:06 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

An evening that united Eastern and Western music in a single sound took place at the State Academic Philharmonic Hall, Azernews reports.

The event was opened with a welcoming speech by the German ambassador to Azerbaijan, Ralf Hörlemann, who emphasised the strengthening cultural ties between the two countries.

Under the baton of maestro Paul Johannes Rossmann (Germany), the Azerbaijan State Chamber Orchestra presented an exquisite program featuring works by both Azerbaijani and European composers.

This evening transcended the conventional boundaries of a typical concert; it became a vibrant dialogue between cultures, a harmonious exchange that celebrated the shared human experience expressed through music.

Every performance served as a heartfelt declaration of love for the art form and a powerful tribute to our collective cultural heritage, reinforcing the idea that music is a universal language capable of uniting diverse peoples in a common understanding and appreciation.

The concert left an indelible impression on all who attended, inspiring a deeper appreciation for the beauty of cultural diversity and the unifying power of music.

Photo Credits: Kamran Bagirov