Cultural ties between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan enter new stage

A bilateral meeting has been held between Azerbaijan's Culture Minister Adil Karimli and Uzbekistan's Minister of Culture Ozodbek Nazarbekov, who was on an official visit to Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.

Adil Karimli emphasized that the friendly and fraternal relations between the peoples of Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan are rooted in a deep historical foundation.

He pointed out that the cultural relations between the two countries have now entered a new phase of development, with growing cooperation in this area.

Uzbekistan's Minister of Culture, Ozodbek Nazarbekov, expressed his gratitude for the warm hospitality and stated that the cultural cooperation between the two countries is gaining new substance every day, with the relations continuing to deepen steadily.

During the meeting, the two sides exchanged views on the prospects for cooperation in various fields of culture, as well as mutual projects and initiatives.

Note that the Uzbek and Azerbaijani peoples are united by similar national customs and traditions, a common language group, and culture.

Since the establishment of diplomatic relations in 1995 between the two countries, bilateral ties have forged deep bonds. Over 100 documents have been signed between the two countries until today.

The holding of the Uzbek Culture Days in Baku in 2023 was another step towards strengthening Azerbaijani-Uzbek relations.

The large-scale event featured gala concerts, theatre performances, book presentation, exhibition and other events that aimed to highlight Azerbaijani-Uzbek relations.

Operating since 2019, the Heydar Aliyev Cultural Centre in Tashkent also contributes to the development of ties between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan.

In 2024, the Heydar Aliyev Centre in Baku presented the exhibition "Heritage Living in Loops: A Journey to Uzbekistan's Embroideries".

The exhibition was dedicated to the cultural and historical heritage and national costumes of Uzbekistan in the late 19th and early 20th centuries.

Over 148 examples of decorative and applied art were displayed at the exhibition, held jointly with the Uzbekistan Art and Culture Development Foundation.

The relations between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan are poised to deepen and broaden further.