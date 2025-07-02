Shahriyar Mammadyarov leads way in rapid and blitz competitions

2 July 2025 14:58 (UTC+04:00)

The International Chess Federation (FIDE) announced the latest rankings for rapid and blitz chess at the start of July, Azernews reports.

Among Azerbaijani grandmasters, Shahriyar Mammadyarov holds the 19th position with 2,701 points. Teymur Radjabov follows at 32nd with 2669 points, while Eltaj Safarli is 72nd with 2627 points.

The top spot in the rapid rankings is held by Magnus Carlsen of Norway with 2819 points, with Ding Liren of China (2776 points) and Alireza Firouzja of France (2762 points) occupying the next positions.

In blitz, Mammadyarov is ranked 39th with 2676 points, and Radjabov is 45th with 2663 points. Two other Azerbaijani players are also in the top 100: Eltaj Safarli at 73rd with 2634 points, and Rauf Mammadov at 97th with 2609 points.

Magnus Carlsen also leads the blitz rankings, amassing 2883 points, followed by Hikaru Nakamura of the USA with 2838 points, and Alireza Firouzja in third place with 2814 points.

Chess has a long-standing tradition in Azerbaijan, deeply rooted in the country's cultural heritage. The game continues to be highly popular, with efforts made to preserve and promote these traditions.

To boost the sport's popularity, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev who also chairs the National Olympic Committee signed an executive order in 2009 to support a national chess development program, which spanned from 2009 to 2014.

The 42nd Chess Olympiad, hosted in Baku, exemplifies the country's dedication to chess development.

The event drew a total of 1,587 participants, including 894 in the Open category and 693 in the Women's section, making it a major international chess event.

Similarly, the FIDE World Chess Cup 2023, also held in Baku, showcased intense competition and exciting matches.

With a highly skilled lineup, the tournament offered a platform for top-tier players to demonstrate their strategic mastery.

In these top tournaments, Azerbaijani players have consistently achieved high placements among the world's best.