Zakharova: Those seeking to harm Russia–Azerbaijan ties should think carefully

2 July 2025 10:43 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz

The friendly relations between Russia and Azerbaijan are of paramount importance, and attempts to harm them should be reconsidered, Azernews reports, citing Russian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Maria Zakharova.

Zakharova made the statement amid ongoing tensions between the two countries, emphasizing the significance of maintaining bilateral friendship.

“There are many who want to ‘warm their hands’ in this matter — let them do so in a way that their hands don’t get burned,” Zakharova warned.

“Because I think that friendly relations are really extremely important for us, for the two peoples. Those who want to damage these relations should think carefully about what they are doing,” she added.