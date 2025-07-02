ECO Women’s Forum held in Lachin to promote regional cooperation and empowerment

2 July 2025 12:28 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul

The Women’s Forum of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) is currently taking place in Lachin for the first time, as part of the newly established “ECO Week” initiative spearheaded by President Ilham Aliyev, Azernews reports.

The forum brings together officials, experts, and advocates from across the region to discuss enhancing women's roles in all areas of human development. Key topics on the agenda include empowering women through education, strengthening their impact on climate resilience, and promoting equal opportunities in social and economic spheres.

Chairwoman of Azerbaijan’s State Committee for Family, Women, and Children Affairs, Bahar Muradova, emphasized the forum’s significance in her keynote address, calling it a potential starting point for sustained and systematic regional cooperation on gender equality and sustainable development.

“Increasing women’s economic participation and ensuring their social well-being are clear indicators of a society’s development. We firmly believe that without economic independence, women's social and political empowerment cannot be fully realized. That is why Azerbaijan consistently puts forward significant initiatives in this field and is ready to share its positive experiences,” Muradova said.

She highlighted Azerbaijan's support for women entrepreneurs through access to affordable financing, skills development programs, and cooperative models that enhance women's participation in rural economies. She also pointed to major progress in increasing women’s involvement in science, technology, and innovation, adding that young female scientists, entrepreneurs, teachers, and engineers are becoming driving forces in society.

In previously occupied territories like Lachin, now reintegrated into national development plans, women are playing key roles in ongoing socio-economic projects—demonstrating the tangible results of these empowerment policies.

“Historically, Azerbaijani women have held strong positions in public life. As the first country in the East to grant women voting rights back in 1919, we are proud heirs of this legacy and committed to deepening regional cooperation in this area,” she added.

Deputy Secretary-General of ECO, Silapberdi Nurberdiyev, also addressed the forum, stressing ECO’s ongoing efforts to advance gender equality.

“Supporting women is not limited to traditional roles—we must extend this support into modern sectors as well. Today, women play essential roles in decision-making processes around the world, and ECO is actively working to support this trend,” Nurberdiyev said.

He further emphasized the need to empower women to tackle climate challenges and participate in the green economy. “We must create more opportunities for women in climate action, support their role in developing sustainable economies, and strengthen their presence in science, technology, and innovation.”

Nurberdiyev also noted that enhancing women’s digital skills and ensuring fair financing will be key focus areas. “We have concrete plans to advance women’s roles in technology. Additionally, we must elevate their influence in cultural and sports arenas through effective and well-funded initiatives.”

The ECO Women’s Forum in Lachin stands as a pivotal event in fostering dialogue and action for inclusive, equitable development across the region.