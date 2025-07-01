Victims describe atrocities in trial of Armenian oligarch Ruben Vardanyan [PHOTOS]

1 July 2025 22:48 (UTC+04:00)

The court proceedings in the criminal case against Ruben Vardanyan, a citizen of Armenia accused under the Criminal Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan for crimes against peace and humanity, war crimes, terrorism, financing of terrorism, and other grave offenses, continued on July 1.

According to Azernews, the public hearing at the Baku Military Court, chaired by Judge Zeynal Agayev and composed of Judges Anar Rzayev and Jamal Ramazanov (with reserve judge Gunel Samedova), ensured the defendant was provided with an interpreter for the Russian language and a lawyer of his choosing.

Before the interrogation, Judge Zeynal Agayev explained the rights and responsibilities of the victims and their legal successors, as stipulated by law.

Subsequently, Ruben Vardanyan’s defense lawyer Avraam Berman addressed the court. He stated that on June 23, the court panel granted him and the defendant access to the protocols of the hearings held on February 13 and 17 of the current year. They now wish to review the decision made during the preparatory hearing, which was recorded in the protocol. The defense also requested excerpts of the rulings regarding the motions they submitted during those sessions.

The defendant Ruben Vardanyan supported his lawyer’s request.

Judge Zeynal Agayev responded that the court has previously facilitated access to all requested documents for the defendant and his lawyer, and would continue to do so as before.

Following this, victims and their legal successors testified regarding the crimes committed during Armenia’s aggressive war and occupation policy.

First to testify was Absaladdin Koklerov, recognized as the legal successor of the victim Serkhan Koklerov. He stated that his brother was wounded in Aghdara as a result of gunfire opened by remnants of the Armenian army and illegal Armenian armed groups, and died in hospital five days later.

Tahir Gasimov, recognized as the legal successor of victim Hajiali Gasimov, testified that his son was shot by a sniper near Khankendi and later died in the Republican Neurosurgery Hospital after being in a coma for four months.

Victim Mirzahasang Safaraliyev stated that he was shot in Aghdam by enemy fire. In response to a question from Nasir Bayramov, the head of the Department for State Prosecution at the Prosecutor General's Office, he said that five others nearby were also injured and one person was killed by a sniper.

Victim Asiman Jafarov also stated that he was injured by sniper fire in Aghdam.

Victim Sanan Huseynov, answering a question from state prosecutor Fuad Musayev, said that several people, including himself, were injured and some were killed by enemy fire in Aghdam.

Victim Khagani Abbasov stated he was wounded by gunfire from remnants of the Armenian army and illegal Armenian armed groups in Aghdam.

Victim Eltun Mammadov stated he was injured by a mortar explosion fired by the enemy near Khanabad village in Aghdam.

Ibrahim Huseynov testified he received shrapnel wounds from a mortar explosion fired by the enemy in Khojavend.

Victim Arastun Muftaliyev said he was wounded by gunfire from remnants of the Armenian army and illegal Armenian armed groups.

Elchin Pichakhov stated he was wounded by enemy gunfire in Khojavend and is still undergoing treatment.

Victim Rashad Aliyev said he was wounded by sniper fire in the direction of Khojaly, and that Toghrul Osmanli and Altay Aghadov were also injured by enemy fire at that time.

Hamza Mahmudov said he was injured in Khojaly when an artillery shell exploded nearby.

Victim Azad Mammadov, answering a question from state prosecutor Terane Mammadova, said he was injured by a mortar explosion in the village of Khalfali in Shusha district.

Victim Tural Aliyev said he was injured by a grenade explosion in Kalbajar and was bedridden for six months due to his injuries.

Victim Zulfu Gasimov said he was wounded in Kalbajar as a result of large-scale provocations by remnants of the Armenian armed forces and illegal Armenian armed groups. He stated that one person was killed and several others were injured in the explosion of a mortar shell fired by the enemy.

Victim Sanan Mehdiyev said he was injured by gunfire from Armenian soldiers.

Nurlan Zeynalov said he was shot in the left leg by enemy fire in Khojaly.

Shamsi Nabiyev stated he was injured by artillery fire in Khojavend.

Other victims including Rahid Jafarov, Samir Novruzov, Asiman Mammadrzayev, Jeyhun Batiyev, Mammadtaghi Rustamov, Aydin Tanriverdiyev, and Valeh Mirzaliyev testified that they were wounded by gunfire from remnants of the Armenian army and illegal Armenian armed groups.

In response to a question from Tugay Rahimli, assistant to the Prosecutor General for special assignments, victim Rahid Jafarov said he was wounded by sniper fire in the village of Janyatag in Aghdara.

Guloghlan Amiraslanov testified that he was injured by the explosion of a "Fagot" anti-tank guided missile fired by the enemy in Khojavend.

Victim Kamran Hasanov said he was injured by a mortar explosion in the village of Aliagali in Aghdam district. Responding to a question from senior assistant to the Prosecutor General Vusal Aliyev, he said that Allahverdi Safiyev and Elnur Karimov, who were with him at the time, were killed.

Victim Iftikhar Abdullayev stated he was wounded by gunfire from remnants of the Armenian army and illegal Armenian armed groups in Kalbajar.

Rahib Mammadov testified that he was injured by heavy artillery fire from the enemy in Kalbajar.

Other victims including Rahil Khalilov, Tural Samedov, Yamin Mammadov, and Elgun Musayev stated they were injured by gunfire from remnants of the Armenian army and illegal Armenian armed groups in various directions.

Medical forensic opinions on the victims were also presented during the court session.

The next hearing is scheduled for July 8.

It should be noted that Ruben Vardanyan is charged under numerous articles of the Criminal Code of Azerbaijan, including 100.1, 100.2 (planning, preparing, initiating, and conducting an aggressive war), 107 (deportation and forced resettlement of the population), 109 (persecution), 110 (enforced disappearance), 112 (unlawful imprisonment), 113 (torture), 114.1 (mercenarism), 115.2 (violation of the laws and customs of war), 116.0.1, 116.0.2, 116.0.10, 116.0.11, 116.0.16, 116.0.18 (violations of international humanitarian law during armed conflict), 120.2.1, 120.2.3, 120.2.4, 120.2.7, 120.2.11, 120.2.12 (intentional murder), 29.120.2.1, 29.120.2.3, 29.120.2.4, 29.120.2.7, 29.120.2.11, 29.120.2.12 (attempted intentional murder), 192.3.1 (illegal entrepreneurship), 214.2.1, 214.2.3, 214.2.4 (terrorism), 214-1 (financing terrorism), 218.1, 218.2 (organizing a criminal group), 228.3 (illegal possession and transportation of firearms and explosives), 270-1.2, 270-1.4 (acts threatening aviation security), 278.1 (violent seizure or retention of power and violent change of constitutional order), 279.1, 279.2, 279.3 (creation of illegal armed groups), and 318.2 (illegal crossing of the state border of Azerbaijan).