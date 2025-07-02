Soft drink production rises in Azerbaijan during first five months of 2025

2 July 2025 17:29 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

Azerbaijan recorded a notable increase in soft drink production in January–May 2025, with a total output of 19,273.2 thousand decaliters (dkl), marking a 5.9% increase (1,067.4 thousand dkl) compared to the same period in 2024, according to the State Statistics Committee, Azernews reports.

In May alone, production reached 5,312.7 thousand dkl, showing a 7.9% increase from April, or 388 thousand dkl more month-over-month.

As of June 1, the volume of finished soft drink stocks stood at 870.5 thousand dkl, indicating strong ongoing production and preparation for the summer consumption season.