Soft drink production rises in Azerbaijan during first five months of 2025
Azerbaijan recorded a notable increase in soft drink production in January–May 2025, with a total output of 19,273.2 thousand decaliters (dkl), marking a 5.9% increase (1,067.4 thousand dkl) compared to the same period in 2024, according to the State Statistics Committee, Azernews reports.
In May alone, production reached 5,312.7 thousand dkl, showing a 7.9% increase from April, or 388 thousand dkl more month-over-month.
As of June 1, the volume of finished soft drink stocks stood at 870.5 thousand dkl, indicating strong ongoing production and preparation for the summer consumption season.
