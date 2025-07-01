Composers' Union marks anniversary with special concert [PHOTOS]

1 July 2025 17:48 (UTC+04:00)

A chamber music concert dedicated to the creativity of young composers was held at the Azerbaijan Composers' Union (ACU) concert hall on the occasion of the Union's founding day, Azernews reports.

It was noted that Elnara Dadashova, ACU Secretary, Doctor of Philosophy in Art Studies, and professor, emphasized in her speech that holding the concert specifically on the Union's founding day carried symbolic meaning.

It was highlighted that June 30, 1934, marks the founding day of the Composers' Union. The history of the Azerbaijan Composers' Union can be regarded as the history of our new musical culture that emerged in the 20th century.

This organization was established during the most difficult times in society's life and has since followed an honorable path.

From 1936 until the end of his life, the great Uzeyir Hajibayli (1936–1948) led the Composers' Union.

It was noted that from the leadership of the great composer Uzeyir Hajibayli onward, nurturing young national talents and supporting their creativity became an established tradition.

During the concert, the following works were performed: Ilaha Qismat's "Colorful Paintings", Uzeyir Mammadov's Sonata for flute, Elvin Quliyev's "Buttons" – a series of five piano pieces, Tural Mammadzade's Trio for violin, cello, and piano, Aydan Aliyeva's "Events” – a sonatina for wind sextet, Tahir Ibishov's "Novella" for violin and piano, and Tural Mammadlin's composition "11/8 works for piano and percussion.

At the end of the concert, Chairperson of the Azerbaijan Composers' Union, People's Artist, Corresponding Member of the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences (ANAS), Professor, Frangiz Alizade, wished the young artists to be bolder in their creative explorations and experiments.

The concert was hosted by Sevda Huseynova, the ACU's chief advisor.

Azerbaijan Composers' Union has played an important role in helping develop a strong national identity through music.

The Union was founded with the assistance of Uzeyir Hajibayli on June 30, 1934, as a department of the USSR Composers Union.

The founding assembly was attended by 17 composers from the USSR countries, including three Azerbaijani composers - Afrasiyab Badalbayli, Zulfugar Hajibayov, and Niyazi. The current chairman of the Union is People's Artist Frangiz Alizade.

In 2019, the Azerbaijan Composers' Union celebrated its 85th anniversary. As part of the festival, a series of marvelous concerts were solemnly held in the Philharmonic Hall, Azerbaijani Composers' Union, Baku Music Academy, the State Academic Opera and Ballet Theater, and the Rashid Behbudov State Song Theater. The festival's closing ceremony took place in Heydar Aliyev Palace.

Along with concert programs, a scientific conference titled "Achievements of Azerbaijani musical culture in recent years and prospects" was also held as part of the festival.

Azerbaijan Composers' Union serves as a space for both well-known and new composers, giving them chances to share their music, work together, and take part in different festivals both in Azerbaijan and around the world.