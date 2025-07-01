Moment of brutal attack by Russian security forces on head of Azerbaijani diaspora [VIDEO]

1 July 2025 21:18 (UTC+04:00)

As reported earlier, the head of the Azerbaijani diaspora, Shahin Shikhlinsky, was arrested in Yekaterinburg, Azernews reports via Trend.

Footage of Russian security forces brutally attacking Shikhlinsky has spread online.

The footage shows special forces running up to the car and immediately starting to knock out the glass. The representatives of the Azerbaijani diaspora did not give any reason for aggression.

Shikhlinsky was forcibly pulled out of the car and thrown to the ground.

Footage: