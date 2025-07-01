Ukrainian president makes phone call to President Ilham Aliyev

1 July 2025 19:37 (UTC+04:00)

On July 1, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, President of Ukraine, made a phone call to Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.

President Zelenskyy conveyed the condolences of the Ukrainian public regarding the killing of Azerbaijanis in raids in the Russian city of Yekaterinburg.

The head of state expressed his gratitude for the condolences.

The Ukrainian leader also thanked President Ilham Aliyev for Azerbaijan’s support in the evacuation of Ukrainian citizens from Iran.

During the phone conversation, the leaders exchanged views on the prospects for bilateral relations between their countries and agreed to hold a meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission in Baku soon. Mutual support for the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Azerbaijan and Ukraine was reaffirmed.

The Ukrainian president also expressed gratitude for the humanitarian aid provided by Azerbaijan to his country.