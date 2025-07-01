Baku to host D-8 Youth Forum in July as Azerbaijan deepens engagement with member states

1 July 2025 17:22 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz

The D-8 Youth Forum is set to be held in Baku in July 2025, following Azerbaijan’s growing involvement in the Organization for Economic Cooperation (D-8) since becoming its ninth member, Azernews reports.

The announcement was made by Isiaka Abdulgadir Imam, Secretary General of the D-8, in a video address to participants of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) Youth Forum held in Aghdam under the theme “Strengthening the Role of Youth in Building a Sustainable and Climate-Resilient Future.”

“The D-8 organization attaches great importance to youth empowerment and efforts to integrate the climate agenda. Azerbaijan became the ninth member of our organization during the XI Summit held in Cairo in December 2024. Since then, the country has shown great interest in the activities of the D-8 and has made significant contributions,” Imam stated.

He noted that Azerbaijan’s readiness to host the D-8 Youth Forum demonstrates its commitment to advancing regional youth cooperation and climate resilience.

Highlighting the organization’s broader mission, Imam said youth empowerment remains a key element of D-8 cooperation. He also expressed hope for continued support from Azerbaijan and other member states, along with collaboration with partners and international organizations such as the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), to implement impactful youth-oriented programs.