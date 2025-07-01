Azerbaijan slams Russia's special rep. Shvydkoy’s remarks on cancelled cultural events as biased and unacceptable

1 July 2025 17:06 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

Azerbaijan has strongly criticized recent remarks by Mikhail Shvydkoy, the Special Representative of the President of the Russian Federation for International Cultural Cooperation, regarding the cancellation of Russian cultural events in Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.

The Azerbaijani side described Shvydkoy’s comments during an interview with Interfax, particularly his attempt to distort the context of the decision, as “unacceptable.”

The response comes amid heightened tensions following what Azerbaijan has called “deliberate and extrajudicial killings and acts of violence” by Russian law enforcement agencies in Yekaterinburg targeting Azerbaijani citizens based on their ethnicity. These incidents have sparked widespread condemnation in Baku and have further strained bilateral relations.

“In the context of these developments, the decision to cancel cultural events planned with Russian state and private institutions is both lawful and fully justified,” the Azerbaijani side emphasized.

Reacting to Shvydkoy’s claim that such cancellations would “impoverish the cultural environment and landscape of Azerbaijan,” Baku voiced surprise at what it called his “biased opinions.” It noted that Shvydkoy, during his past visits to Azerbaijan, had repeatedly praised the country’s high cultural standards.

“In his own words, we do not believe that concert programs by Russian performers like Basta have a defining impact on the richness of our cultural landscape,” the statement added.

Highlighting Azerbaijan’s cultural heritage, the statement concluded: “Azerbaijani culture, which has developed over millennia, serves as an example to many countries and nations. Our country rightfully takes pride in its unique historical and cultural monuments, as well as its rich literature, art, and music.”