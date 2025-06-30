Latvia participates in Global Summit on funding Sustainable Development Goals

30 June 2025 09:00 (UTC+04:00)

Artjoms Uršuļskis, Parliamentary Secretary at Latvia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, will represent Latvia at the 4th United Nations International Conference on Financing for Development, scheduled from June 30 to July 3, 2025, in Seville, Spain, Azernews reports.

The event will gather delegates from UN member countries, international and civil society organizations, development banks, and private sector entities to evaluate the global financial system's capacity to support sustainable development. The main objective is to secure sufficient and effective funding to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Key discussion points will include tackling financial challenges arising from recent global issues such as the COVID-19 pandemic, Russia’s conflict with Ukraine, worldwide conflicts, economic instability, and the climate emergency.

Uršuļskis is expected to take part in a high-level roundtable focused on enhancing domestic resource mobilization in developing nations, a critical factor in fostering inclusive and resilient economic growth.

Ahead of the Seville summit, UN member states have collaborated on a final outcome document reaffirming their collective commitment to mobilizing adequate financing for sustainable development. This document is anticipated to be officially adopted at the conference.

The previous conference, the third International Conference on Financing for Development, was held in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, in 2015.