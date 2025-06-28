Azerbaijan assists in evacuation of foreign citizens of Iranian origin through Astara border

28 June 2025 15:48 (UTC+04:00)

A group of foreign citizens of Iranian origin have been safely evacuated through Azerbaijan in the latest round of a humanitarian operation, Azernews reports.

The evacuation was carried out in accordance with international humanitarian norms at the Astara state border checkpoint. After completing the necessary documentation, border clearance, and medical checks, the group was allowed to enter Azerbaijani territory.

The evacuees expressed their gratitude to the Azerbaijani government and people for the care, hospitality, and support provided during the operation. Transportation toward Baku was arranged by Azerbaijani authorities using designated vehicles.

The evacuation effort is part of a broader response by Azerbaijan to international requests. In recent weeks, several foreign countries have officially asked for Azerbaijan's assistance in facilitating the transit of their citizens from Iran through Azerbaijani territory amid heightened regional tensions.

The evacuation of other foreign nationals via Azerbaijan is ongoing.