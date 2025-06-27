Kremlin: Estonia's NATO jet plans pose 'direct threat'
Kremlin Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov on Friday called Estonia's willingness to host NATO aircraft capable of carrying nuclear weapons a "direct threat" to Russia. He dismissed recent statements by Baltic leaders as "absurd," expressing regret over what he described as reckless rhetoric, Azernews reports.
Peskov was responding to Estonian Defense Minister Hanno Pevkur, who told local media that Estonia is ready to accommodate NATO allies' F-35 jets, even if they have dual-use nuclear capabilities. Pevkur stressed those types of jets had already been stationed in Estonia and would soon resume guarding the country's airspace. Peskov warned that such plans create "an immediate danger" to Moscow's security.
His remarks come weeks after NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte confirmed plans to order 700 US-made F-35s, and shortly after the UK announced it would acquire 12 more.
