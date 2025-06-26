LG develops semiconductor solution to reduce smartphone size and improve heat management

26 June 2025 08:00 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

LG Innotek announced Wednesday that it has developed a next-generation semiconductor substrate technology aimed at reducing smartphone thickness while improving heat dissipation — a longstanding challenge for high-performance mobile devices, Azernews reports, citing Korean media.

The company revealed that it has successfully commercialized the world’s first copper post (Cu-Post) technology for high-value mobile semiconductor substrates, and mass production has already begun.

In a typical smartphone, integrated circuits communicate with the mainboard via the substrate, which traditionally uses solder balls — small spheres of solder that bridge the connection between the chip and the mainboard.

While a denser layout of solder balls can enhance performance by allowing for more connections, the size of the balls limits how tightly they can be packed. If solder balls are placed too closely together, they can fuse during the manufacturing process, creating defects.

LG Innotek’s Cu-Post approach replaces the conventional solder ball-only method. Instead of using solder balls, the company builds copper columns between the semiconductor substrate and the mainboard, placing smaller, dome-shaped solder bumps on top. This new structure reduces the overall size and area required compared to traditional solder balls and enables much tighter spacing, thanks to copper’s higher melting point.

The company claims that the Cu-Post structure can reduce substrate size by up to 20 percent, allowing smartphone manufacturers to design slimmer, more compact devices without sacrificing performance.

This announcement is particularly significant as the semiconductor industry grapples with increasing thermal management challenges. More powerful chips generate more heat, which can not only increase power consumption but also degrade performance over time. Companies like SK hynix are already prioritizing innovations in heat dissipation, with new technologies like high-bandwidth memory solutions.

“Copper has more than seven times the thermal conductivity of solder,” said an official from LG Innotek. “This means it can more efficiently disperse the heat generated by the chip, helping to maintain consistent mobile device performance.”

The Cu-Post technology minimizes the heat-induced performance degradation of chips, making it especially useful for smartphones, where both heat and size are critical constraints.

LG Innotek also highlighted that it holds over 40 patents related to the Cu-Post technology. The company views these patents as a key asset in boosting its competitiveness in the premium semiconductor substrate market.

“We will continue to create differentiated value for customers and reshape the industry paradigm through innovation,” said Moon Hyuk-soo, CEO of LG Innotek.

With the introduction of Cu-Post, LG Innotek not only has the potential to revolutionize smartphone design by enabling thinner devices but also to address the pressing challenge of heat management in mobile technology. This could lead to new design possibilities for high-end smartphones, laptops, and other compact consumer electronics where performance and efficiency are crucial.

Moreover, the technology could have wider implications in sectors beyond mobile devices, such as in automotive electronics, gaming consoles, and even wearables, where space and heat dissipation are increasingly becoming major design considerations.