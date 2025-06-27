IV Turkic States Agribusiness Forum held in Kyrgyzstan

27 June 2025 15:21 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul Read more

The 4th Turkic States Agribusiness Forum took place in the city of Cholpon-Ata, Kyrgyzstan, as part of the IV Meeting of Agriculture Ministers of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS), Azernews reports.

The event brought together government officials from member and observer countries, representatives of state institutions, and executives from companies specializing in the agricultural sector.

According to the Ministry of Agriculture of Azerbaijan, the forum was opened by Bakyt Torobaev, Deputy Prime Minister of the Kyrgyz Republic and Minister of Water Resources, Agriculture, and Processing Industry. In his speech, Torobaev emphasized the crucial role of agriculture in ensuring food security, conserving land, water resources, and biodiversity, as well as in adapting to climate change. He highlighted the significant potential for increasing trade turnover among OTS member states in the agricultural sector.

Azerbaijan’s Minister of Agriculture, Majnun Mammadov, also addressed the forum, sharing insights into the ongoing reforms in Azerbaijan’s agricultural sector and outlining future goals. He noted that, apart from land tax, agriculture in Azerbaijan is fully exempt from all other taxes. The minister emphasized the existence of strong government support mechanisms, including subsidies, loans, and incentives aimed at boosting the sector’s development.

Forum participants were informed that thanks to the implementation of major transnational transportation projects, Azerbaijan has become a vital transit and logistics hub in the Eurasian region.

Minister Mammadov urged business entities across OTS countries to take advantage of infrastructure projects and the favorable investment climate to expand their export geography. “Our primary goal is to continuously strengthen our countries’ economic potential and ensure food security through public-private partnerships,” he said.