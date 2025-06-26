Finance and Labor Ministries target results-based reform in social welfare

26 June 2025 11:46 (UTC+04:00)

On June 25, the first meeting of the Joint Working Group established to integrate the “Social Protection and Welfare” sector into the results-based budgeting (RBB) mechanism was held, with the participation of representatives from the Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population, Azernews reports.

The meeting introduced the working group members to the approach for implementing the new budgetary mechanism. Recommendations were shared on strategic planning, as well as on conducting strategic and risk analyses within the “Social Protection and Welfare” sector.

During the discussions, detailed information was presented on conceptual approaches to ensuring that budget requests are prepared in compliance with legislative requirements and that gender considerations are taken into account when defining budget indicators. Proposals were also shared regarding the elimination of existing shortcomings in the social sector.

The session included an in-depth discussion of the Ministry of Finance’s recommendations for refining the strategic policy for the “Social Protection and Welfare” sector for the 2026–2029 period. Additional topics included the classification of sectoral programs, the preparation of budget requests and plans, monitoring and reporting on the implementation of those plans, and broader reforms in the sector.

The primary goal of establishing the Joint Working Group is to ensure timely and high-quality development of a strategic plan and a consolidated budget plan for the “Social Protection and Welfare” sector. It also aims to facilitate the sector’s effective and phased integration into the results-based budgeting system through coordinated and responsive interagency collaboration.