Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry welcomes Israel-Iran ceasefire
The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry has issued an official statement welcoming the recently declared ceasefire between Israel and Iran, Azernews reports.
"We welcome the declaration of a ceasefire between Israel and Iran," the statement reads.
The Ministry emphasized that the ceasefire represents a significant step toward reducing tensions and restoring stability in the wider region.
"We highly appreciate the efforts of all parties involved in mediating the ceasefire and call for its full implementation in order to prevent further loss of life and suffering."
Reaffirming Azerbaijan’s commitment to regional peace and
cooperation, the statement concluded:
"We stand ready to support initiatives aimed at strengthening lasting peace, security and cooperation in the region."
The declaration comes amid renewed hopes for diplomatic efforts to contain broader instability in the Middle East following weeks of escalating military confrontation.
