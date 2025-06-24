Azernews.Az

Tuesday June 24 2025

Taiwan becomes key market for Korean goods as exports to U.S. and China decline

24 June 2025 19:50 (UTC+04:00)
Korea’s exports to Taiwan are growing rapidly, driven by rising demand for high-bandwidth memory (HBM) chips and offshore wind infrastructure. A recovery in exports of Korean consumer goods, buoyed by the global popularity of the Korean Wave (Hallyu), is further fueling this trend, Azernews reports.

