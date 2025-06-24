New families resettled in Agdara's Hasanriz and Sarijaly as Great Return continues

24 June 2025 14:19 (UTC+04:00)

In line with the instructions of President Ilham Aliyev, the Great Return to Azerbaijan’s liberated territories is steadily progressing. The newly rebuilt village of Hasanriz in the Agdara region and the village of Sarijaly in the Agdam region are now ready to welcome their next group of residents, Azernews reports via the State Committee for Refugees and Internally Displaced Persons.

At this stage of resettlement, 40 families (146 individuals) have been relocated to Hasanriz, while 1 family (4 individuals) has returned to Sarijaly. These families had previously been temporarily settled in various parts of the country, including dormitories, sanatoriums, and administrative buildings.

The returning residents expressed deep gratitude to President Ilham Aliyev and First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva for the comprehensive state support and care provided during the resettlement process. They also extended their heartfelt thanks to the Azerbaijani Army, including the brave soldiers and officers who played a crucial role in liberating the territories, and offered prayers for the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the homeland.

It is noteworthy that in addition to the former internally displaced persons resettled in Garabagh and East Zangezur, more than 43,000 people are currently working in the region. They are involved in implementing reconstruction projects, or serving in local branches of various government agencies, as well as institutions in healthcare, education, culture, tourism, industry, and energy that have resumed operations.