President Ilham Aliyev received Chairman of the Board of China’s Dongfang Electric International Corporation in Mingachevir [PHOTOS]

24 June 2025 14:36 (UTC+04:00)

The meeting discussed the role of Dongfang Electric International Corporation in the construction of the “8 November” Power Plant, and the prospects for cooperation between Azerbaijan and the company.

On June 24, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev received Chen Qiang, Chairman of the Board of China’s Dongfang Electric International Corporation, in Mingachevir, Azernews reports.

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!