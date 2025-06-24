Tourism information points to be installed at railway stations across Azerbaijan

24 June 2025 11:23 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz

Tourism information points will soon be installed at railway stations throughout Azerbaijan as part of a new initiative to boost regional tourism accessibility, Azernews reports.

The announcement was made by Arif Aghayev, Deputy Chairman of Azerbaijan Railways CJSC (ADY), during an event at the Azerbaijan Railway Museum held to mark the signing of partnership memorandums between the Azerbaijan Tourism Bureau and ADY.

According to Aghayev, a joint action plan will be implemented under the new agreement, aimed at enhancing tourism infrastructure and awareness.

“According to the joint action plan, it is planned to install tourism information points and signs at railway stations, increase awareness of tourism resources and make this information more accessible. In order to ensure the convenience of tourist flows in the regions, it is also planned to make group tickets available,” he added,

Aghayev emphasized that the Azerbaijan Railways and the Tourism Bureau will work in coordination to ensure high-quality execution of the agreed directions.

“Cooperation will increase the accessibility of tourism in the regions, contribute to closer coordination of various sectors of the tourism sector with each other and create new jobs,” he noted.

The initiative is expected to improve traveler experience, encourage more domestic and international visits to regional destinations, and support the broader development of Azerbaijan’s tourism industry.