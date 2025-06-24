Azerbaijan’s banks gear up for fintech revolution with ESG at core
Azerbaijan’s financial sector is accelerating its digital transformation by embracing cutting-edge technologies and aligning with global trends in sustainability and governance. The agenda was laid out during the opening of the "FINTEX SUMMIT 2025 – Finance and Technologies Exhibition" in Baku, where officials emphasized the importance of integrating decentralized finance (DeFi), embedded finance, regulatory technology (RegTech), artificial intelligence (AI), and green technologies (GreenTech) into the future model of Azerbaijani banking.
Access to paid information is limited
Find the plan that suits you best.
1 month subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 month
3 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 3 months
6 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 6 months
1 year subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 year
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!