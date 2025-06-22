“EuroVillage 2025” celebrates European Day in Baku with focus on healthy lifestyle and sports

22 June 2025 16:21 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul Read more

Baku is hosting the “EuroVillage 2025” event organized by the European Union Delegation to Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.

The event is held in celebration of European Day and involves participation from the European Union, its member states, Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Youth and Sports, and other partner organizations.

This year’s “EuroVillage 2025” is dedicated to promoting a healthy lifestyle and sports.

The event features pavilions representing EU countries, interactive zones, stage performances, and fun and educational activities for both children and adults. Visitors can also enjoy music, dance, sports games, and competitions with prizes.

Peter Michalko, Head of the European Union Delegation to Azerbaijan, said that EuroVillage is “a window to Europe.”

“It offers a unique opportunity to experience, learn about, and enjoy the rich culture and diversity that make the European Union special. We are delighted to share this celebration with our Azerbaijani friends!” he added.