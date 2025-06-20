SOCAR reinforces commitment to innovation across all operations

20 June 2025 16:09 (UTC+04:00)

Innovation continues to be a top priority for SOCAR—not only in the context of startups but also through the integration of new solutions across all levels of the corporate structure, said Teymur Aliyev, Strategic Development Advisor to the Vice President of SOCAR, during a panel discussion held as part of Baku ID 2025, Azernews reports.

