Electronic database created in honor of People's Poet Bakhtiyar Vahabzade [PHOTOS]

21 June 2025 12:06 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

This year marks the 100th anniversary of the birth of Bakhtiyar Vahabzade, a prominent figure of Azerbaijani literature, People's Poet, dramatist, literary scholar, educator, public figure, laureate of state awards, and academic, Azernews reports.

To implement the measures outlined in the decree signed by President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on celebrating the 100th anniversary of People's Poet Bakhtiyar Vahabzade, a bibliographic review and electronic resource database have been established at the Jafar Jabbarli Republican Youth Library.

The materials presented include the full text of several official documents, information about the poet's rich life and creative work, details on the honorary titles he received, and valuable insights from representatives of science, culture, literature, journalism, and public-political figures about him.

The bibliographic review features descriptions of books authored by the poet and about him, as well as samples of contemporary press.

The materials prepared by library staff include bibliographic descriptions and brief annotations for nearly 50 books, such as "Selected Works" (published in 12 volumes), "The World Keeps Turning," "Poem Gulustan," "The White Horse Boy," "Cover the Window," "Bakhtiyar of the Turkic World," "Parliament Seasons and Bakhtiyar Vahabzade," "The Language of Bakhtiyar Vahabzade's Poetry," and "The Stage Fate of Bakhtiyar Vahabzade's Plays."

The bibliographic review is available on the library's official website.

In connection with the 100th anniversary of People's Poet Bakhtiyar Vahabzade, an electronic resource database has been created on the library's official website.

The database compiles materials published on the subject from periodicals such as "Yeni Azərbaycan," "Xalq Qəzeti," "525-ci Qəzeti," "Ədəbiyyat Qəzeti," "Səs," and "Şərq" on online portals. Users can access the full texts of articles through active links.