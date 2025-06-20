President Ilham Aliyev concludes working visit to Türkiye [PHOTOS]
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev completed his working visit to Türkiye on June 19.
A guard of honor was lined up in honor of the President of Azerbaijan at Kahramanmaraş International Airport.
President Ilham Aliyev was seen off by President of the Republic of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.
