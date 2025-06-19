PM Ali Asadov meets with bp CEO Murray Auchincloss
On June 19, Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ali Asadov, met with a delegation led by bp’s Chief Executive Officer, Murray Auchincloss, Azernews reports, citing the Cabinet of Ministers.
The meeting highlighted the long-standing and mutually beneficial partnership between Azerbaijan and bp. Both sides expressed satisfaction with the strong cooperation that has developed over the years.
The significance of bp’s ongoing projects in Azerbaijan was emphasized, and discussions were held on potential future initiatives currently on the agenda.
The meeting also covered current cooperation opportunities between bp and SOCAR (the State Oil Company of the Republic of Azerbaijan), as well as other topics of mutual interest.
During the meeting, Mr. Auchincloss introduced Giovanni Cristofolini as bp’s newly appointed Regional President for Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Turkiye.
