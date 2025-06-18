Türkiye, Azerbaijan deepen regional trade ties at Economic Forum in Kars [PHOTOS]

18 June 2025 12:59 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz

A Türkiye-Azerbaijan Regional Economic Forum was held in Kars, bringing together a large delegation of Azerbaijani and Turkish entrepreneurs to deepen economic ties and expand cross-border trade between the two nations, Azernews reports.

According to Azernews, the event was attended by Azerbaijani businessmen, including members of the Confederation of Entrepreneurs of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic and representatives of the Small and Medium Business Development Agency (KOBIA). The forum was supported by Azerbaijan’s Consulate General in Kars and jointly organised by the Union of Chambers and Commodity Exchanges of Türkiye, the Kars Chamber of Commerce and Industry, and KOBIA.

Business representatives from various regions of Türkiye—such as Ardahan, Iğdır, Ağrı, Erzurum, and Van—along with officials from the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Organisation of Türkiye (KOSGEB), also participated.

The primary aim of the forum was to highlight the business and investment environment in Azerbaijan, particularly in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, and to strengthen trade and economic cooperation between neighbouring regions of both countries. Speakers at the event included Azerbaijan’s Ambassador to Türkiye Rashad Mammadov, Governor of Kars Ziya Polat, KOBIA Chairman Orkhan Mammadov, Chairman of the Kars Chamber of Commerce and Industry Kadir Bozan, and Deputy Chairman of KOSGEB Selim Serkan Ercan.

During the forum, both sides made presentations on investment potential, regional cooperation, and the development of joint projects. Azerbaijani businessmen also held bilateral meetings with local entrepreneurs and visited several enterprises in Kars to explore opportunities for cooperation.

In parallel meetings with Kars Governor Ziya Polat, Mayor Ötüken Senger, and Kadir Bozan, discussions focused on practical steps to enhance regional business partnerships and mechanisms to facilitate cross-border trade, further reinforcing the strategic economic partnership between Türkiye and Azerbaijan.