President Erdogan praises Azerbaijan’s support in rebuilding earthquake-hit Kahramanmaraş

19 June 2025 11:35 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has shared a message of gratitude and solidarity, highlighting the "Azerbaijani neighbourhood" built in Kahramanmaraş with the support of Azerbaijan, following the devastating earthquakes of February 2023, Azernews reports.

Erdogan posted on his official “X” account, sharing details about the new apartments and infrastructure that have revitalised one of the hardest-hit regions. He announced that 49,056 jobs and residential units were constructed within the neighbourhood, calling it a symbol of “fraternity in action.”

“With this initiative, the number of apartments handed over after the earthquake has reached 250,000,” Erdogan wrote, underscoring the scale of Türkiye’s recovery efforts.

The February 6, 2023, earthquakes—measuring 7.7 and 7.6—claimed over 50,000 lives and injured more than 100,000 people. The twin disasters caused the collapse of nearly 39,000 buildings, leaving tens of thousands homeless.

The Azerbaijani-funded neighbourhood stands as a testament to Baku’s swift humanitarian response and deepening Azerbaijan-Türkiye brotherhood, offering shelter and hope to those who lost everything.