Azerbaijan secures spot in Top 15 at Judo World Championships

17 June 2025 15:46 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

The medal standings at the Judo World Championships in Budapest have been finalized after several days of intense competition, placing Azerbaijan within the Top 15 nations, Azernews reports.

This achievement was highlighted by Zelim Tckaev, who secured a bronze medal in the men's 81 kg division.

Currently, eight medal sets have been awarded, with Japan leading the tally with four gold, one silver, and three bronze medals.

France is in second place with one gold, one silver, and one bronze, while Georgia is third, holding one gold and one silver.

As more events continue, Azerbaijan remains in the running to climb higher in the rankings.

Founded in 1972, the Azerbaijan Judo Federation actively promotes this martial art across the country. Since 2015, the Federation has been led by Rovnag Abdullayev.

The country's modern judo history was laid by Mehman Azizov, who won a silver medal at the Old World Championship in 1998.

A year later, the winner of the World Youth Games in Moscow, Rasul Salimov, grabbed the bronze medal at the European Championship in Slovakia. Another national judoka, Elchin Ismayilov, became the European champion in 2000 in Wroclaw.

However, the achievements of Azerbaijani judo fighters did not stop there. Elnur Mammadli was named the best at the 2008 Beijing Olympics in the 73 kg division.

The list of the country's top judo fighters includes Rustam Orujov, İrina Kindzerskaya, Mammadali Mehdiyev, Elmar Gasimov, Hidayat Heydarov, Zelim Kotsoev, Ushangi Kokauri, and Nijat Shikhalizada.

At the Paris 2024 Summer Olympic Games, judokas Hidayat Heydarov (73 kg) and Zelym Kotsoiev (100 kg) earned gold medals for Azerbaijan.