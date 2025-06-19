Trial continues in Baku Military Court over mine-laying in formerly occupied Azerbaijani territories

19 June 2025 14:28 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

On June 19, the Baku Military Court resumed the trial of David Manukyan, a defendant accused in connection with the laying of mines in territories of Azerbaijan previously occupied by Armenia. During the session, Manukyan responded to prosecutors’ questions regarding the state indictment.

According to Azernews, David Manukyan, a citizen of Armenia who served in the Armenian armed forces and held various positions including the rank of Major General, testified about mine-related incidents during what he described as “conditional peacetime,” when he was a commander in a military unit. Manukyan acknowledged that incidents involving the laying of mines did occur, albeit not on a large scale.

He emphasized that strict instructions were given regarding the storage of mine forms and maps. “Before every mine-laying operation, an order is issued by the higher command,” Manukyan said.

He explained that the orders clearly specified how many copies of mine maps, forms, and diagrams should be prepared. “Addresses are indicated to specify where and what should be sent. We operated strictly according to the items outlined in the orders,” he added.

The trial continues against Armenian citizens accused of numerous crimes stemming from Armenia’s military aggression, including crimes against peace and humanity, war crimes, preparation and waging of aggressive war, genocide, violation of war laws and customs, terrorism and its financing, unlawful seizure and retention of power, among other serious offenses.