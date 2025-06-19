Azernews.Az

Thursday June 19 2025

Azerbaijan sees export revenue boost as aluminum prices surge

19 June 2025 12:55 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan sees export revenue boost as aluminum prices surge
Akbar Novruz
Akbar Novruz
Read more

The price of aluminium ingots exported by Azerbaijan has risen sharply in 2025, driving up foreign exchange revenues despite a slight drop in export volumes, Azernews reports. According to the State Statistics Committee, the average export price per ton of aluminium ingots increased from...

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00
Select

3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00
Select
-33%

6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84
Select
-36%

1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10
Select
-41%

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!

Latest See more