Baku emerges as platform for ceasefire dialogue amid Iran-Israel clashes [ANALYSIS]

18 June 2025 19:50 (UTC+04:00)

By Elnur Enveroglu and Qabil Ashirov | Azernews

Wars are often the beginning of bitter endings, and in such moments, the heaviest and most responsible mission falls on the shoulders of the third party that chooses to mediate in the name of ending the conflict.

As the sides are steering the Iran-Israel conflict ever closer to the rocks, Azerbaijan is turning into a place of hope for the ceasefire.

The Iran-Israel conflict has been ongoing for several days, and at any moment, it could escalate into a full-scale war, dragging numerous countries, from the USA to North Korea, into it. Even setting aside the economic upheavals, the humanitarian consequences of the confrontation are difficult to fully grasp. Naturally, many countries that recognize this reality are making serious efforts to halt the war through various diplomatic maneuvers. However, what is truly needed is trust—and the experience necessary to achieve a successful outcome.

Today, there are a few countries that Iran and Israel can rely on in peace brokering, and Azerbaijan is among them.

Azerbaijan has long been recognized as a close partner of Israel and was instrumental in facilitating the early stages of rapprochement between Ankara and Tel Aviv years ago. Today, Baku’s influence in Israel is undeniable, and it stands uniquely positioned to serve as a bridge between Tehran and Tel Aviv as well. Moreover, despite periodic tensions and geopolitical challenges, Azerbaijan has managed to sustain a functional and pragmatic relationship with Iran.

Reading the words of the Jerusalem Post’s former editor-in-chief, one can assume that the warring sides understand it as well. Thus, he shared a post noting that Iran asked numerous countries, including Azerbaijan, Italy, and Cyprus, to press Israel to agree to a ceasefire.

Given Azerbaijan's unique geopolitical standing, it is no surprise that the country is now being quietly looked upon as a potential venue for ceasefire negotiations. Nestled between East and West, both culturally and diplomatically, Azerbaijan is perhaps one of the few nations that can engage in dialogue with both Israel and Iran without the slightest bias. Its historical ability to maintain balanced foreign relations, even amidst intense regional rivalries, gives it a level of credibility that few others possess.

Moreover, Azerbaijan’s secular governance structure, coupled with its predominantly Muslim population and strong ties to Western institutions, places it in a rare category of countries that can build trust across diverse ideological spectrums. It also has diplomatic experience in mediating or facilitating talks informally, including its past efforts in improving Turkiye-Israel relations, something that once seemed improbable.

Geographically speaking, Baku is accessible, secure, and relatively neutral compared to other capitals embroiled in regional dynamics. The city has previously hosted summits and diplomatic forums with wide international participation, further supporting its candidacy as a neutral ground for high-stakes dialogue. While it has yet to publicly offer itself as a host for Iran-Israel negotiations, the mere possibility of quiet shuttle diplomacy already underway signals that Azerbaijan could be more than just a symbolic player; it could be instrumental in charting the course for de-escalation.

In an increasingly polarised region where trust is in short supply, a pragmatic and respected mediator like Azerbaijan could make the improbable possible: giving peace, at least temporarily, a chance. If world leaders truly aim to avert catastrophe, Baku might just be the place where dialogue begins. This opportunity, if seized wisely, could redefine its regional role and offer a sliver of hope in otherwise grim times.

If one were to ask, what if things had gone differently?—answering that would be far more difficult. Because now is not the time for self-praise or to craft tales of heroism. What truly matters at this critical juncture is recognizing that even a single misstep could plunge the entire region into catastrophe. Anger has a way of clouding judgment, erecting barriers against rational thinking, and obstructing calm, calculated decision-making, while also making it harder to assess risks clearly.

The Middle East, including countries like Azerbaijan, may seem distant on the map, but in reality, it is intimately and intricately connected, linked like the fragile links of a chain. The mounting waves of migrants trapped at border crossings, the growing fears of regional escalation, the collective anxiety, and the looming humanitarian dangers are already leaving deep scars.

If the terrifying and deadly airstrikes we once watched only on screens are now visible in our own skies, then the case for compromise, however difficult, becomes not only reasonable but necessary. After all, in this life, for the sake of children, for the promise of a stable and peaceful future, finding common ground is always worth the effort.

Baku, for its part, continues to keep its doors open for peace, for dialogue, and for reconciliation.