Russia, Ukraine declare fifth swap of bodies under deal reached at Istanbul peace talks

16 June 2025 22:00 (UTC+04:00)

Ukrainian government body overseeing prisoners of war says Russia transferred 1,245 bodies in latest swap, 'which, according to the Russian side, belong to Ukrainian citizens', Azernews reports, citing Yeni Safak.

Russia and Ukraine on Monday declared that a fifth exchange of bodies has taken place under agreements reached between the two countries during their recent direct talks in Istanbul.

Moscow handed over the bodies of 1,248 Ukrainian servicemen to Kyiv, while the Ukrainian side transferred the bodies of 51 Russian soldiers, said a Russian Defense Ministry statement.

It added that Russia “fulfilled the agreements” reached in the Turkish metropolis earlier this month by transferring a total of 6,060 bodies to Ukraine, while Moscow received a total of 78 in return.

“We are ready at this stage to transfer another 2,239 bodies of the deceased servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine to the Ukrainian side,” the statement said.

Russian presidential aide Vladimir Medinsky, who led Russia's delegation during the Istanbul peace talks earlier this month, also confirmed the exchange on Telegram, saying that prisoner swaps are also continuing.

“Urgent medical transfers of seriously wounded from the front line have been established,” he said.

The Ukrainian Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War also confirmed the swap on Telegram, but cited slightly different figures, saying that 1,245 bodies "which, according to the Russian side, belong to Ukrainian citizens," were returned in the latest swap.

"Thus, Ukraine (has) received (a total of) 6,057 bodies within the framework of the Istanbul agreements," the statement added.

On June 2, Istanbul hosted the second round of Russia-Ukraine peace talks, following the first round on May 16.

At the latest talks, both sides agreed to exchange additional prisoners of war – prioritizing the youngest and most severely wounded – and to return the bodies of 6,000 soldiers from each side.

Last week, both Russia and Ukraine confirmed the first exchange under the deal. Kyiv said 1,212 bodies were returned to Ukraine, while Moscow said it received the bodies of 27 Russian soldiers.

Three more swaps have taken place since then, on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.