Latvia seeks more defense tech cooperation with US industry

16 June 2025 23:05 (UTC+04:00)

Latvia’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Baiba Braže held a high-level meeting with US Ambassador to NATO, Matthew G. Whitaker, on June 14–15 in Riga to discuss defense cooperation, preparations for the NATO Summit in The Hague (June 24–26), and Latvia’s growing contributions to the security of the Alliance, Azernews reports, citing Trend.

In the course of their meeting, both officials drove home the point about the need for beefed-up defense capabilities, equitable burden-sharing among allies, and a bump in defense spending to keep pace with the shifting geopolitical landscape.



Ambassador Whitaker sang Latvia's praises as a shining example of a NATO ally, pointing out the nation’s unwavering dedication to protecting the Alliance’s eastern flank and its bold move to ramp up defense spending to a whopping five percent of GDP by 2026.

“Latvia takes its security and defense very seriously. In 2025, it has earmarked more than EUR 1.5 billion—3.65 percent of its GDP—for defense. This is the highest defense budget in Latvia’s history. We share a common vision for a stronger, more secure Alliance,” said Braže.

Ambassador Whitaker expressed appreciation for Latvia’s leadership and energy, commending its ongoing support for NATO operations and hosting of US troops.

Currently, approximately 500 US service members are stationed in Latvia. Both officials underlined the importance of continued American presence in the Baltic region as a key pillar of regional stability.